Apply Now to Be Britain’s First Chicken Nugget Connoisseur

One British discount retailer figures the best way to improve its product offerings is to hire a person to test them. And thus, a job posting for a “Chicken Nugget Connoisseur” appeared.

B&M is a chain of variety stores — the kind of spot that offers everything from air fryers to mattresses — that is expanding its fresh and frozen food options and is in search of a taste tester.

According to the real, actual job posting, the ideal candidate will have experience including “getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself” and “that time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself.”

A successful candidate will receive monthly gift certificates to load up on the new foods in exchange for their feedback. (Honestly, this is probably the perfect job for a serious Yelper.)

Chicken Nugget Connoisseur is just the latest in some of the most sought-after food careers out there like a Japanese company’s “beer intern,” a professional fortune cookie writer, or a pop-up café’s “head of avo control,” which just means you eat avocados all day.

Here are our tips for a healthy meal prior to an interview.