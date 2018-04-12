Although Dubai and the rest of the Gulf states have had their hands on Heinz “Mayochup” for a little while, now the U.S. could finally be getting a taste. Mayochup, Heinz blend of their real mayonnaise and ketchup — aka the condiment we never knew we needed but now can’t stop thinking about — could be making its U.S. debut thanks to a Twitter poll.

“Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for ‘yes’ and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans,” tweeted Heinz account followed by a poll.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

The poll is still rising with three days left for the final results. Even though it appeared that the nation was divided on the tangy creamy condiment, as 55 percent of voters chose “Pass the Heinz Mayochup” and 45 percent voted “Nah, I’ll make my own.”

Clearly the American public demands Mayochup. (Also, who are those 45 percent? Can they turn on their locations? We just want to talk for a minute…)

Many Twitter users also feel that the combination is definitely called “fry sauce,” but Heinz raises a great point: What if you’re putting it on a burger?

It’s called fry sauce...get it right or it’s a no from me. — Hayden Hancuff (@HHancuff) April 11, 2018

FRY SAUCE IS ITS REAL NAME — Lambozoid ☃️ (@LivingLele) April 11, 2018

But what if we put it on a burger... — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Do you mean Fry Sauce? — Nathan Wigger (@t3hw1gg3r) April 11, 2018

and burger sauce. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for Heinz said via a statement, “Mayochup is a delicious blend of Heinz Mayonnaise and Ketchup. This is a condiment for all occasions – whether dipping fries, dressing a burger, or making a sandwich. We’ve seen a fierce debate on Twitter, with over 200,000 already voting yes, it’s looking like Heinz Mayochup has a strong chance of launching! The next question at hand is the final name this delicious combination. We know our friends in Idaho and Utah are passionate about Fry Sauce, and we’ve seen lots of other great suggestions online, so if we get to 500K YES votes, we will be giving the nation a say in our final name.”

