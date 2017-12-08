This Greedy Squirrel Stealing Ghirardelli Chocolate Is All of Us

A New Jersey woman was able to capture video of a squirrel repeatedly nipping chocolate from the box of treats her family leaves outside their home as a holiday surprise for delivery people. The greedy squirrel swiped a lip balm and went back for several Ghirardelli chocolates before finishing its raid.

Michele Boudreaux wrote on her blog that she has never had issues with thieves before, but this year the family noticed that some of the higher priced items (like the Ghirardelli chocolates) in her box of candy, snacks, tissues, hand warmers, and other gifts were disappearing quickly.

“On Monday, I put out this year’s treat table and — NO JOKE — within a few hours, ALL the Ghirardelli chocolate squares were gone. I couldn’t believe it. Why would someone do such a thing? And why would they take the most expensive chocolate on the tray?” she questioned.

The family set up a surveillance camera to identify the bandit, only to discover after taking their dog for a walk that it was a woodland creature.

“[My husband] tries chasing the fat bastard through our yard to see where he’s taking all our goodies but the thief makes a successful getaway,” she described. The mother, graphic designer, and baker watched the surveillance video to confirm that the squirrel was indeed the thief.

“You are unbelievable, where are you taking it? That’s a lot of chocolate!” she can be heard saying as she watches the fuzzy-tailed creature scamper away a number of times.

The family has since decided to correct the issue by squirrel-proofing the situation. “We now have our chocolate in a jar that requires opposable thumbs,” Boudreaux wrote. You can watch the full video here. It’s really hard to blame the little guy, though — we’re totally chocaholics too.