Hot cross buns are popular in historically Christian countries and eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent (but many eat them through the Easter season). The spiced pastry item, baked with currants or raisins, is marked with a cross to symbolize the crucifixion of Jesus. This year, an innovative dessert shop in New Zealand is breaking tradition with a fun take on the religious snack.

Giapo’s R&D Kitchen in Auckland has created a “Hot Cross Bun Cone,” built with part cone and part bun. The bun, which is served warm, is baked with orange juice-soaked raisins and a blend of cinnamon, clove, and candied orange peel.

After leaving the oven, the buns are sliced in half and each bottom piece is fitted to the top of a waffle cone, which is then filled with a dairy or vegan artisanal ice cream of the customer’s choosing. The remaining top half of the bun is added atop the scoop like a little hat.



Courtesy of Giapo's



“We see that ice cream has the potential to be more expressive and gastronomical than it had been and the clarity in our purpose is what drives us to create new ice creams,” Annarosa Petrucci, who is both PR director for the shop and ice cream maker Giapo’s wife, told The Daily Meal. The dessert will be available only over the Easter holiday and will set customers back about $17 New Zealand ($12 USD).

For those not in Auckland, Easter goodies can also be found at Dominique Ansel bakeries in Los Angeles, New York City, and London.