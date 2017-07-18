Gazpacho in Your Fridge Thanks to Tío

Inspired during his college trip to Spain, Austin Allan was captivated by the country’s rich culture around food — gazpacho to be more specific. It was love at first taste for Allan with regard to these mildly-spiced yet dangerously delicious Spanish soups.

He spent a few years back in the States curating recipes for his family, friends, and even chef José Andrés, the Michelin-Starred restaurateur and James Beard Award winner, who is now a partner in Tío Gazpacho, lending his expertise as a consultant on the brand’s recipes.

The Daily Meal had the opportunity to chat with Allan — whose title with the company is “Totally Important Officer” — about the meaning behind Tío, his partnership with chef José Andrés, and his next endeavor.

The Daily Meal: What is the meaning behind Tío?

Austin Allan: Tío the word means “uncle” in Spanish, but it is also term of endearment in Spain, similar to “dude” or “buddy.” Tío the product is a whole new way to experience soup. We are bringing a sense of adventure to what is thought of as a boring category.

What do you see for the future of souping?

Tío is the future of souping. Minimally processed, with high-quality ingredients, and bold, adventurous flavors, our soups are perfect anytime.

What is your favorite flavor from the collection?

That’s a tough one. It's like asking a parent to choose their favorite child. But I can say my current favorites are Fresa and Maíz, our two newest flavors.

What new flavors would you like to develop down the line?

We are looking at a wide range of flavors from beet to fennel to fig.

How do you think Tío compares to other drinkable soups on the market and juicing concepts?

What’s cool is that each has a point of view, whether it's function or nutritional benefits. We are positioning Tío as the most flavor-forward of the bunch.

When did you realize you wanted to leave your finance gig?

I left my job at the end of 2012 to start Tío. I gave myself six months to decide if there was a future in soup. At the end of six months, I gave myself another six months. I haven't had to think about it since then!

How did you and José Andrés cross paths?

I was trying to get a hold of him for almost a year. And then one day out of the blue I got an email from him. And in the ultimate pinch-me moment, three weeks later I was in D.C. eating lunch with him at his restaurant Jaleo.

Who would you like to collaborate with next if you could choose anyone?

No one! I have the best partner I could ask for.

Since soup is typically eaten hot, how do you plan on having people understand that cold soup tastes great too?

All they have to do is taste Tío. We are working to get as many people to taste our products to understand that soup doesn't have to be hot or come in a bowl.

What’s next for you and Tío?

Dominating summer lunches, beach trips, picnics, and car rides.

