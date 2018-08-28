How to Get a Free Honey-Baked Ham This Week

Halloween candy is already on store shelves, so we might as well start thinking about the winter holidays, too. Forget gift-giving and spending time with loved ones. The best part of the season is the food! Traditionally, a Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas ham are found in the center of a sea of side dishes. This year, hot off the heels of its 60th year in the biz, the Honey Baked Ham Company is giving away holiday meats and piggy swag away for free.

The Ultimate Family Holiday Survival Guide



Courtesy of the Honey Baked Ham Company









Courtesy of the Honey Baked Ham Company



How can you get free holiday ham? Follow this link to the brand’s website and submit a story about an experience with honey-baked ham, like a favorite recipe, memory, or fail with the meat. Sixty contestants will win hams, hats, t-shirts, mugs, and other branded merchandise.

The person who tells the best story will receive a $250 gift card to spend on ham, turkey, beef, pork, macaroni and cheese, bacon-wrapped chicken, and sweet potato puffs. Of course, you can also spend the dough on classic side dishes including green bean casserole, potatoes au gratin, and stuffing as well as desserts such as lemon cream cake, cinnamon walnut coffee cake, and pecan pie.

From now until August 31 at 11:59 p.m., people can vote for their favorite submission by clicking the orange heart button beneath the text. To get more votes, you can share posts to social media. Good luck! But if you don’t win, at least you can head to these chains for a holiday meal.