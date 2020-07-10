McDonald’s french fries easily rank among the most famous fast food menu items of all time, but usually you have to pay a couple of bucks to get those savory, salty potato sticks. In honor of National Fry Day on Monday, July 13, that won't be the case for one day.

On July 13, participating McDonald’s are offering free medium fries, no other purchase necessary.

All you have to do in order to redeem the meal is to use the McDonald's app. Just download the app and use mobile order and pay. If you're rolling up to McDonald's, you can scan the deal code at the drive thru, front counter or kiosk.

If you’re stopping by McDonald’s to get your fries (and a Big Mac, chicken nuggets or any other fast food menu item with a cult following), don’t think you’re going to dine inside the restaurant. After a major resurgence in coronavirus cases, the chain has paused its plans to reopen its dining rooms for several weeks. Regardless, McDonald’s ranks among the most popular fast food chains amid the pandemic.