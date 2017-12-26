Florida Man Arrested After Calling 911 to Complain About Small Clams

A man in Stuart, Florida was arrested after he called 911 twice to complain about the size of his clams at a seafood restaurant. According to King 5 News, an MSNBC affiliate in Seattle, Washington, Nelson Agosto ordered the dish at Crabby’s Seafood Shack where an employee warned him about its petite size.

After receiving his food, the 51-year-old complained to restaurant staff and they gave him another order for free. But he apparently didn’t want to pay for his first meal; he called 911 and said, “I ordered something, and it was extremely so small.”

The dispatcher reportedly told him to hang up and call a non-emergency police line. Although he told him the non-emergency phone number twice, the clammy customer called 911 again claiming he couldn’t get through.

When police made contact with Agosto, he alleged that he called 911 because he forgot the non-emergency number, King 5 News reports.

Agosto was arrested via summons on a misdemeanor charge for misuse of 911 “after consuming a meal and complaining about his food from a restaurant,” Stuart Police Department said on Twitter. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 11.

Perhaps the man should have just taken them to Small Clams Court.

For more unconventional run ins with the law, here are the 10 funniest drunk arrests in history.