Fight Over Taylor Ham in New Jersey Ends in Arrest

A New Jersey man has been arrested after he allegedly punched another man multiple times over stolen ham. According to Long Valley Patch, police received a call about a fight at an apartment building in Hackettstown at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 30. When officials arrived on the scene, they found one man with a swollen face. They later discovered that 19-year-old Christian Guerra had punched him repeatedly because of a dispute over a stolen Taylor ham. He was arrested and was charged with assault.

“Taylor Pork Roll” is a breakfast meat worshipped in New Jersey, where it’s commonly used in sandwiches. Trenton, New Jersey, held its fourth annual Pork Roll Festival this year, and in 2015, then-President Barack Obama opened his commencement speech at Rutgers University by addressing the “Taylor ham” versus “pork roll” debate — a yearslong argument over which term fans will use to describe their beloved sandwich. He continued, “There's not much I'm afraid to take on in my final year of office, but I know better than to get in the middle of that debate.”

Police say the ham-battery may have also been fueled by stolen beer.