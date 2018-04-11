Fast Food Employee Feeds Disabled Customer

A customer at a Brazilian fast food restaurant captured a video of an employee feeding a disabled customer his meal. The video of a Giraffas employee in Salvador, Brazil, feeding a customer who cannot easily use his arms to cut and lift a fork to his mouth has gone viral on Facebook with over 685,000 likes, 375,000 shares, and 15 million views.

Laurinha Victória, who taped the act of kindness, had been asked by the customer to bring him his food when it was ready. Before she could pick it up, she saw that the Giraffas employee was already on his way with the food. Once he sat it down, he began feeding the customer. “I came to him and said, what a beautiful gesture you are having… God bless you,” read her caption (according to Facebook’s translation). The video can be viewed here.

The post received thousands of comments, many of which celebrated the employee for going the extra mile. "If all were more in solidarity with each other, this world would be much better,” one Facebook user wrote.

The world has recently seen many good works by employees captured by customers on film, including the Texas Waffle House employee who cut up a customer’s food and was given a scholarship. No wonder Waffle House is one of America’s best 24-hour chain restaurants.