Enjoy a World-Class Dining Experience at the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America in Austin

The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America will bring together a national All-Star chef, a James Beard Award winner, and a bevy of local talent for not one, not two, but three days of world-class culinary experiences in Austin from November 2 through November 4.

The weekend begins Thursday night at Mercury Hall with a VIP welcome reception hosted by Aaron Franklin from Franklin Barbecue, featuring tastings from talented chefs from notable restaurants all around Austin, including but not limited to Trace, Soursop, Cane Rosso, and Salt & Time. Of course, because this is the live music capital of the world, there will be great live music as well.

On Friday night, the W Austin will host a benefit event with a reception starting at 6:30 p.m. and a four-course seated dinner at 8 p.m. Overseen by All-Star chef Ludo Lefebvre from Los Angeles, Austin’s own James Beard Award–winning chef Tyson Cole from Uchi, and pastry chef Laura Sawicki of La Condesa, this night promises to deliver a feast you won’t soon forget.



Courtesy of the James Beard Foundation Lamb Tartare from Chicago's Taste America last year.

For cocktail hour, a number of tastings will be overseen by chef James Zoller of Trace and will again include some of Austin’s well-known and/or rising restaurants including Barley Swine, Bonhomie, and El Naranjo.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go toward the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Scholarship Fund, which provides funding for aspiring chefs and restaurant professionals to further their culinary education.

The next day, the Foundation will host free interactive cooking demonstrations and book signings at Sur La Table with chefs Ludo Lefebvre and Tyson Cole, as well as delicious tastings from national sponsors and local artisans.

If you haven’t already bought your tickets and put this on your calendar, now is the time — it will be worth every moment and every dime.

Tickets are still available here and start at $225.