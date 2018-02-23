To celebrate the renovation and reopening of Eataly Manzo in the Flatiron building, head chef Adam Hill has been partnering with one New York City-based chef each month since November to create an exclusive dish that remains on the menu for the duration of the partnership. Manzo’s guest chef series kicked off in November with Marc Forgione, followed by Michael White and Junghyn Park.

The fourth collaboration, which began February 1 and runs through February 28, welcomes chefs Daniel Boulud and Travis Swikard of fine-dining Mediterranean restaurant Boulud Sud. The innovators have developed a house-made squid ink bucatini with La Quercia ‘nduja, clams, and savoy cabbage. A percentage of profits made off the dish will be donated to Citymeals on Wheels — a nonprofit that provides food for the Big Apple’s homebound elderly.



Courtesy of Eataly Manzo



This pitch-black pasta has been offered throughout the month, and on February 7, Boulud and Swikard joined chef Hill at Manzo to cook during dinner service. At the event, the plate’s price was 50 percent off and Manzo doubled its donation to Citymeals on Wheels.

There are only a few days left to catch Boulud and Swikard’s pitch-black pasta, but you can make a similar dish at home using their squid ink bucatini recipe.



Courtesy of Eataly Manzo



Next in line for the program are restaurateurs Tim and Nancy Cushman followed by Top Chef alum Janine Booth. Each limited-edition dish will be announced on the first of its designated month, and the guest chef will make a special appearance for one night only to cook and serve his or her creation.

