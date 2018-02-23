Squid Ink Bucatini

To make the nori paste, toast the nori on the grill, then place toasted nori in hot water to constitute.

Once the nori is pliable, blend with as little liquid as possible to form a thick paste.

If you need to use liquid, use the hot water that was used to hydrate the nori.

When you are ready to make the pasta, first make sure the machine is set to the mix mode.

Place all the ingredients in the machine without the water.

As the dough is forming, slowly add in the water to reach desired consistency.

Let the dough mix for 15 minutes, then rest for an additional 15 minutes.

Now you may begin to extrude the pasta.

If you are unable to make squid ink pasta at home, we recommend you purchase the hard pasta from your local specialty store.