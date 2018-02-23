Celebrate the sea with this tasty squid ink bucatini — full of cockles, nori, and, of course, homemade squid ink pasta! It is really worth making your own fish fumet (it’s actually even easier than making chicken stock), but if you don’t have enough time, feel free to use your favorite fish stock instead.
This recipe is courtesy of chef Travis Swikard of Boulud Sud and Daniel Boulud
To make the nori paste, toast the nori on the grill, then place toasted nori in hot water to constitute.
Once the nori is pliable, blend with as little liquid as possible to form a thick paste.
If you need to use liquid, use the hot water that was used to hydrate the nori.
When you are ready to make the pasta, first make sure the machine is set to the mix mode.
Place all the ingredients in the machine without the water.
As the dough is forming, slowly add in the water to reach desired consistency.
Let the dough mix for 15 minutes, then rest for an additional 15 minutes.
Now you may begin to extrude the pasta.
If you are unable to make squid ink pasta at home, we recommend you purchase the hard pasta from your local specialty store.
Blanch the pasta for 3 minutes to boil.
While pasta is cooking, put clams in a hot pan with a little fish fumet and sliced garlic.
Add the 'nduja once the fume is in in the pan and cover.
Once the clams open up, add cabbage, then add pasta.
Let the pasta cook in that water for about 1 minute, then add butter, lemon juice, and lemon zest.
Put the pasta mixture in the bowl.
Plate clams around the outside and sprinkle breadcrumbs on top.
First, break down all the white fish bones into large 5-inch pieces.
Run the bones in cold water until little or no blood is on the bones.
In a large sauce pot over medium-low heat, add the fish bones with no water, let them sweat out a little bit.
Add in the white mirepoix. Once the mirepoix is slightly sweated, add in the sachet, kombu, and white wine.
Once the white wine is reduced by 3/4, add just enough water to cover.
Let it simmer for 45 minutes, never let it boil.
Place all the ingredients in a food processor in small increments.
Make sure the parsley is finely chopped from the food processor. The butter should be turning green.
Once everything is combined and the butter is green, roll out into logs between either parchment paper or plastic wrap.