Doritos recently announced the launch of its first-ever limited-time-only chip, dubbed Screamin’ Sriracha, and, as the name suggests, it’s Sriracha-flavored. Before its official rollout to stores this month, our friends at Frito-Lay sent us a sample so we could tell you, dear reader, whether or not it's worthwhile.

15 International Potato Chip Flavors We Long to Try

We aren’t huge on spicy foods at The Daily Meal, but we do dabble in mild sauces from brands like Frank’s RedHot and Cholula. So how hot is Screamin' Sriracha? It does smell like Sriracha, but the aroma is the best part. The taste is just … pain and bitterness. Screamin’ Sriracha doesn't taste like Sriracha or any other hot sauce we've tried, and it's so spicy it actually hurts your tongue on impact.

And don’t get us wrong, we once had a communal Tabasco Sriracha that most of us put on 99% of our desk lunches. We aren’t Sriracha haters. We welcome it with open arms. This chip just doesn’t make the cut.

“I think I hated this more than Blaze,” one taster tester said, referencing Doritos’ other spicy chip, which made Daily Meal staffers choke and cry. “I don’t mind the spiciness, but that’s all you can taste here. You can literally smell it, actually. And it’s super bitter.”

Another editor, who’s allegedly never had Sriracha sauce to begin with, said the chip tasted spicy and bitter.

“All I know is that I’m not a big fan and would prefer a Frank’s RedHot chip,” she said. “Where’s that at?”

If you enjoy painfully spicy things and have a glass of milk on hand, erase everything you just read from your memory and do your own taste test. Doritos Screamin’ Sriracha will be available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.29. Also, we think it's important to note that regular Doritos are still the GOAT. Honorable mention goes to Cool Ranch, obviously. Screamin' Sriracha: We hate to see you go, but we love to watch you leave. And if you think we're babies about these chips, you definitely wouldn't want to see us try the world's spiciest foods.