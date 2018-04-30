The best things in life are free, especially if those things are chips and guacamole. DoorDash has announced a brand-new partnership with fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, and both companies are celebrating by delivering food for free.

From April 30 through May 6, all Chipotle orders placed through DoorDash will be delivered for a grand total of $0 to customers in 1,500 markets in the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Atlanta. To take advantage of the deal, just input the promo code “GETCHIPOTLE” at checkout.



Courtesy of Chipotle / DoorDash



There don’t seem to be any restrictions for this promotion, which means all menu items are up for grabs. We’re talking chorizo burritos, chicken tacos, sofritas burrito bowls, and salads. And don’t worry about eating the romaine — Chipotle is claiming their lettuce is safe to consume and is unaffected by the current E. coli outbreak that had sickened 98 and hospitalized 46 as of April 27. Chipotle experienced its own bout with E. coli food poisoning in 2015 — here are 12 ways the Colorado-based chain is still trying to win back our trust.