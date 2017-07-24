Don't Go in the Water: Enjoy These Shark Week Deals in Chicago Instead

Another year, another week of programming about the kings of the deep.

Shark Week is back on Discovery Channel this week for its 29th year and Chicago is celebrating appropriately. Take a bite—or a sip—out of these specials every day from Sunday, July 23 to Sunday, July 30.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

1482 N. Milwaukee Ave.; 773-270-4150

Add a bite to your ramen stop with Shochu-infused gummy sharks at Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya all Shark Week long. For only $6, you can take a bite out of ol’ Bruce and get a buzz to de-stress while you wait for Michael Phelps to race a shark, all in one.

The Boundary

1932 W. Division Street; 773-278-1919

At all Bottleneck restaurants—including Sweetwater and Howell’s and Hood—20 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Shedd Aquarium. Guests can enjoy a Shore Thing with Bacardi tangerine, pineapple juice, blue curacao and ginger beer ($12) or a Sharkey Temple, a classic Shirley temple with ginger beer and a shark on top ($5). Don’t worry, the shark is plastic and the size of your thumb.

