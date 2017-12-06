2017 is the year of putting random toppings on foods where they don’t belong. First, a man baked candy corn onto pizza, then someone made a Pop-Tart cheese sandwich, followed by another guy who defaced a Pop-Tart with mustard. Most recently, just in time to ruin the holidays, a man cooked peppermint candy canes onto a DiGiorno pie. But the frozen pizza brand has made it clear it won’t deal with this type of negativity.

“’Tis the season…to be jolly, my dudes,” David Sanchez wrote on Twitter alongside step-by-step photos of his villainous creation.

“NO NO NO,” DiGiorno’s national Twitter account replied. “First candy corn. Now candy canes. Net PLEASE STOP DOING THIS.”

NO NO NO https://t.co/f0wvSGdzIG — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) December 2, 2017

Naturally, other users are suggesting more absurd pizza toppings — eggnog, pumpkin spice (which actually already exists), Lucky Charms, cookies, jelly beans, and Valentine’s Day candy hearts —to all of which DiGiorno replied: “Reasons to contemplate deleting your Twitter account.”

But Sanchez claims his creation hit the spot.

"It was excellent," he told The Daily Meal. "Probably making another for Christmas dinner (winky face emoji)."

As we move into the new year, everyone’s resolution should be to not vandalize perfectly delicious foods. As businessman and administrator Bert Lance once said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” For more concepts that need to kick the bucket, check out the dumbest food trends of 2017.