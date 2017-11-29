Pop-Tarts Calls for Twitter User’s Arrest After Another Offending Pop-Tart Creation Appears

It appears that people across many different states have unusual Pop-Tart eating habits.

Although we are familiar with the cheese-Pop-Tart sandwich, created by an Iowan who claimed that it was an Iowa-specific delicacy, we were floored — as was, apparently, the Pop-Tarts brand — by the latest snack combination out of Illinois.

“You guys aint from Illinois if you dont put mustard on your poptarts,” tweeted @adumsteeves. There was no follow up photo to prove whether the tweeter was joking or actually enjoying their awful-looking combination of yellow mustard and Dunkin’ Donuts Vanilla Latte flavored Pop-Tart.

You guys aint from Illinois if you dont put mustard on your poptarts pic.twitter.com/drKltNBReF — skrrrt god (@adumsteeves) November 22, 2017

Although the tweet garnered many outraged responses, nothing was better than what the Pop-Tarts Twitter account itself had to say about the purported Illinois state specialty.

Born and raised in Illinois. No one I know puts mustard on a pop tart — Lisa Burda Kramer (@lisaburdakramer) November 25, 2017

I don’t know what part of Illinois you’re from, but this is a bunch of bullshit 🤦🏽‍♀️ — _Dani_Deshay__ (@Day_Faust) November 22, 2017

The Pop-Tarts account was so disgusted with the idea of mustard on a Pop-Tart that they tagged the Illinois State Police and asked them to handle the gross-meal crook. When responses came in bashing the great state of Illinois, Pop-Tarts was quick to clap back.

Glad I live in Iowa jfc — Prism ℱ (@Pr6sm) November 28, 2017

“Glad I live in Iowa,” tweeted someone called Prism.

“You guys aren’t much better,” Pop-Tarts dished, tagging the cheese-Pop-Tart monstrosity.

We tried @PopTartsUS in Ranch! And then tried a Rochester Pop Tart with Meat Hot sauce! Only real Rochestarians eat Pop Tarts with Meat hot! https://t.co/NWBRNVtj0B pic.twitter.com/r8V4QNxtY5 — Funky Munchies (@FunkyMunchiesFM) November 28, 2017

“Only real Rochestarians eat Pop Tarts with Meat hot!” claimed Funky Munchies.

let's not and say we did — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 29, 2017

“let's not and say we did,” retorted the snack brand.

Will nasty Pop-Tart combinations become one of the most popular snack foods of the last 10 decades? Or will people develop some taste?