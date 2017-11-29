pop-tarts
Pop-Tarts Calls for Twitter User’s Arrest After Another Offending Pop-Tart Creation Appears

By
Editor
When bad things happen to good Pop-Tarts

It appears that people across many different states have unusual Pop-Tart eating habits.

More On Pop-Tarts

Although we are familiar with the cheese-Pop-Tart sandwich, created by an Iowan who claimed that it was an Iowa-specific delicacy, we were floored — as was, apparently, the Pop-Tarts brand — by the latest snack combination out of Illinois.

“You guys aint from Illinois if you dont put mustard on your poptarts,” tweeted @adumsteeves. There was no follow up photo to prove whether the tweeter was joking or actually enjoying their awful-looking combination of yellow mustard and Dunkin’ Donuts Vanilla Latte flavored Pop-Tart.

Although the tweet garnered many outraged responses, nothing was better than what the Pop-Tarts Twitter account itself had to say about the purported Illinois state specialty.

 

The Pop-Tarts account was so disgusted with the idea of mustard on a Pop-Tart that they tagged the Illinois State Police and asked them to handle the gross-meal crook. When responses came in bashing the great state of Illinois, Pop-Tarts was quick to clap back.

“Glad I live in Iowa,” tweeted someone called Prism.

“You guys aren’t much better,” Pop-Tarts dished, tagging the cheese-Pop-Tart monstrosity.

“Only real Rochestarians eat Pop Tarts with Meat hot!” claimed Funky Munchies.

“let's not and say we did,” retorted the snack brand.

Will nasty Pop-Tart combinations become one of the most popular snack foods of the last 10 decades? Or will people develop some taste?


