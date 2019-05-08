Choosing a flavor is the toughest part of ordering a Dairy Queen Blizzard. But now, you don't have to decide! Taking a tip from some of the best bars in America, the ice cream chain is offering a flight of Blizzards. For the uninitiated, a flight allows customers to sample three different flavors in one glorious go.

The Mini-Blizzard Treat Flight will be offered only through May. It comes in a cardboard holder that looks like an artist’s palette, so customers can hold all three flavors at once.

In addition to the Blizzard Flight, there are six new and returning Blizzard flavors for summer. Caramel Cannonball features caramel-coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces, and caramel topping. Oreo Cookie Jar mixes Oreo cookie pieces, chocolate-chip cookie dough and fudge. Brownie Dough features chewy brownie dough pieces, plus choco chunks and cocoa fudge. The S’mores Blizzard mixes marshmallow-filled chocolates and graham, just like the campfire treat.



Dairy Queen

If chocolate’s not your favorite, the Cotton Candy Blizzard layers pink and blue cotton-candy sprinkles into soft serve, and the Summer Berry Cheesecake variation mixes raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and cheesecake pieces.



Dairy Queen

DQ is featuring other summer treats as well. The chocolate and strawberry Cake Shakes are milkshakes blended with real vanilla layer cake.



Dairy Queen

And two new Cupfections are sundaes taken to the limit, layered with baked goods and toppings. (No one was trying to eat healthy this summer, right?) The Brownie and Oreo Cupfection features an entire triple-chocolate brownie, Oreo pieces, chocolate sauce and marshmallow topping on a cup of soft serve. And the Summer Berry Cake Cupfection layers the soft serve with vanilla cake, three kinds of berries, choco chunks and whipped topping.



Dairy Queen

Not enough sweet cool treats for you? Dairy Queen’s dreamsicle dipped cones, melding orange and vanilla flavors, will also be available all summer long. Put one of those, and a flight of Blizzards, on your list of 50 things you must do this summer.