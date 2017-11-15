CW Star Jeremy Jordan Is the Only Person to Report Illness From Local Chipotle

Actor Jeremy Jordan’s claim that a Houston Chipotle gave him food poisoning might be a bit undercooked. The Supergirl star posted a dramatic Instagram — from a hospital bed, no less — in which he claimed a recent Chipotle experience left him hospitalized, but it appears that Jordan’s case is the only reported instance of illness.

After Jordan’s claim that he had “almost died” from his meal went viral, it caused Chipotle shares to plummet nearly 6 percent. However, the local health department and their representatives are finding the 32-year-old’s claims hard to believe.

Bill Marler, a food safety lawyer, told the New York Post, “I’ve sued Chipotle, but you have to have the right medical, scientific, and legal facts to justify making a claim like that.”

Marler told the East Coast news site that there has been no other evidence that people were made sick during that time and from that restaurant. “Candidly, it’s irresponsible and there’s nothing I’ve seen to point a finger at Chipotle.”

In a previous statement, the Tex-Mex fast-casual chain has said that they “strongly suggest that our restaurant was not the cause of his illness.” One person’s illness doesn’t constitute much evidence for a food poisoning outbreak, considering the thousands who’ve been affected by the world’s biggest food poisoning scares.