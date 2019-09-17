Are These the Most Over-the-Top Fast Food Items of All Time?

Fast food chains seem to be constantly in competition, trying to one-up each other with increasingly ridiculous menu items. Here’s how we imagine the conversations go: “Let’s fill a big Flamin’ Hot Cheeto with mac and cheese!” or “Let’s top Nacho Fries with Buffalo chicken!”

Some new concoctions are so extreme that they make the KFC Double Down, one of the most famous (and infamous) fast food items of all time, seem normal.It may seem like it’s getting out of hand to a casual observer, but no item that’s currently on American menus can compete with the most ridiculously over-the-top fast food item of all time.

If you’re looking for a truly outrageous fast food experience, you need to head for Southeast Asia and track down a Pizza Hut. For one reason or another, Pizza Hut locations in places like Singapore and Indonesia have gone out of their way to roll out limited-time creations that are absolutely bonkers. (And we’re not gonna lie: We sometimes wish that these crazy creations were available in the U.S.)

One of these inventions was the Double Sensation Pizza, released by Pizza Hut Singapore as a 2012 Christmastime special. This item deserves to be crowned the most over-the-top fast food item of all time. The dish is almost impossible to describe, but we’ll give it a shot.

The pizza was separated into two rings: an inner ring and an outer ring. The outer ring’s crust had melted mozzarella, cheddar and Parmesan oozing out of it, and between that and the inner ring was a pizza topped with cheese, salsa, bell peppers, mushrooms and turkey ham. The inner ring was stuffed with chicken sausage, which itself was stuffed with cheese. Inside that ring was a pepper Alfredo sauce, smoked chicken and slices of zucchini. Oh, and at the center of it all was a cherry.







Courtesy of Eating Until Die



Another concoction came in a close second: Pizza Hut Indonesia’s BBQ Frankfurter Pizza, released in 2016. The crust was made up of 12 little cheese-filled cups, and the pizza itself was topped with mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, sausage chunks and entire hot dogs. This was then topped with mustard and barbecue sauce. As wild as they may sound, these insane pizzas are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the craziest fast food items of all time.