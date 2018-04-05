The Complete List of Ben & Jerry’s Flavors

Ben & Jerry’s makes some of America’s favorite ice cream, in dozens of fun and creative flavors; there are currently 54 different Ben & Jerry's flavors available. The company is constantly on the lookout for new flavor trends and is always innovating, even going so far as to hire “flavor gurus” to devise brand-new ice creams for them.

Their flavors come and go, and new ones are introduced every year while others are banished to the “Flavor Graveyard,” but at any given moment there are at least 40 varieties of ice cream available in pint form. Here are all the ice cream pints that Ben & Jerry’s currently offers.

Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

Chillin’ the Roast

Chocolate Shake It

Gimme S’more

Glampfire Trail Mix

One Sweet World

Pecan Sticky Buns

Americone Dream

Banana Split

Blondie Ambition

Boom Chocolatta Cookie Core

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Brewed to Matter

Brownie Batter Core

Cheesecake Brownie

Cherry Garcia

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Therapy

Chubby Hubby

Chunky Monkey

Cinnamon Buns

Coconuts for Caramel Core

Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch

Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz!

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Core

Everything But The…

Half Baked

Karamel Sutra Core

Keep Caramel & Cookie On

Milk & Cookies

Mint Chocolate Cookie

New York Super Fudge Chunk

Oat of This Swirled

Peanut Buttah Cookie Core

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Fudge Core

Peanut Butter World

Phish Food

Pistachio Pistachio

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cake

S’mores

Salted Caramel Almond

Salted Caramel Core

Spectacular Speculoos Cookie Core

Strawberry Cheesecake

The Tonight Dough

Triple Caramel Chunk

Truffle Kerfuffle

Urban Bourbon

Vanilla

Vanilla Caramel Fudge

Vanilla Toffee Bar Crunch

If you can't find your favorite flavor at your local grocery store, you can always see if it's available at the nearest Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop, which are right up there with the best ice cream parlors on earth.

