The Complete List of Ben & Jerry’s Flavors

Ben & Jerry’s makes some of America’s favorite ice cream, in dozens of fun and creative flavors; there are currently 54 different Ben & Jerry's flavors available. The company is constantly on the lookout for new flavor trends and is always innovating, even going so far as to hire “flavor gurus” to devise brand-new ice creams for them.
Their flavors come and go, and new ones are introduced every year while others are banished to the “Flavor Graveyard,” but at any given moment there are at least 40 varieties of ice cream available in pint form. Here are all the ice cream pints that Ben & Jerry’s currently offers.
Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake
Chillin’ the Roast
Chocolate Shake It
Gimme S’more
Glampfire Trail Mix
One Sweet World
Pecan Sticky Buns
Americone Dream
Banana Split
Blondie Ambition
Boom Chocolatta Cookie Core
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Brewed to Matter
Brownie Batter Core
Cheesecake Brownie
Cherry Garcia
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Chocolate Therapy
Chubby Hubby
Chunky Monkey
Cinnamon Buns
Coconuts for Caramel Core
Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch
Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz!
Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Core
Everything But The…
Half Baked
Karamel Sutra Core
Keep Caramel & Cookie On
Milk & Cookies
Mint Chocolate Cookie
New York Super Fudge Chunk
Oat of This Swirled
Peanut Buttah Cookie Core
Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Butter Fudge Core
Peanut Butter World
Phish Food
Pistachio Pistachio
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cake
S’mores
Salted Caramel Almond
Salted Caramel Core
Spectacular Speculoos Cookie Core
Strawberry Cheesecake
The Tonight Dough
Triple Caramel Chunk
Truffle Kerfuffle
Urban Bourbon
Vanilla
Vanilla Caramel Fudge
Vanilla Toffee Bar Crunch
If you can't find your favorite flavor at your local grocery store, you can always see if it's available at the nearest Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop, which are right up there with the best ice cream parlors on earth.
