Cinnabon made the perfect handheld snack for road trips, and while it makes total sense, the only place you can get it is a… truck stop? The new Cookie Frosting Sandwich features two snickerdoodle cookies with the chain’s signature cream cheese frosting smack-dab at the center. It’s available exclusively at Pilot Flying J — the largest purveyor of diesel fuel in the country — now through August 25.

First and foremost, let’s talk about how cinnamon-y this thing is. Like a traditional snickerdoodle cookie, this baked good is rolled in cinnamon sugar. It’s also infused with that intoxicating Cinnabon cinnamon roll flavor you can smell wafting from a lengthy distance away in the mall food court. Then comes the iconic cream cheese frosting filling you typically see drizzled all over a plush, melty cinnamon bun. Alexa, play “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye.

Alas, you can’t get this new munchie at the mall. Cookie Frosting Sandwich hopefuls have to stop by a Pilot Flying J to get it so long as that location features a Cinnabon. And this isn’t your average truck stop. Travelers can do their laundry, shower, play video games, hit the bank, get their truck washed and more.



Courtesy of Cinnabon

Pilot Flying J runs more than 175 service centers with a Cinnabon in the U.S. and Canada, though it doesn’t appear our neighbors to the north will see the same promotion. Will trade for poutine?

Cinnabon’s Cookie Frosting Sandwich is $3.29 and, like we mentioned above, you can only get it at Pilot Flying J truck stops. If you download the Pilot Flying J app, you can claim a buy-one-get-one-free offer to redeem between July 14 and July 21. Can’t get your hands on one? Here’s where to find the best cookie in your state.