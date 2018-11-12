There's a new limited-edition yogurt in the dairy aisle in honor of Veterans Day this year. Chobani has released a new flavor as part of its “Hero Batch” line titled “Red, White and Blueberry,” which features vanilla Greek yogurt and mixed berries on the bottom designed by Chobani employees who formerly served in the U.S. military.

Not only is the new four-pack sporting a military-inspired camoflauge design, it also gives a platform to Operation Homefront, a national non-profit that helps military families with critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Since 2011, the organization has provided $25 million in support to those in need.

“Veteran’s Day gives us all a chance to honor this country’s heroes,” Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in a statement. “We wanted to make something special with one goal: to say thank you to all who have served and to offer support to those who need it. The more we got to know Operation Homefront the clearer it became that organizations like them need the attention of us all, and I’m really proud that these products will feature their name and their incredible work.”

Chobani has given $500,000 to Operation Homefront already, but the company is pledging to match up to an additional $250,000 if fans decide to also donate to the charity, which would total $1 million altogether. The funds will go directly toward food and retailer gift cards to help veteran families struggling to make ends meet. There are people in dire need of assistance all over the country, and while it may seem nearly impossible to help them, that isn’t actually true. Make a difference in someone’s life with these 60 steps to fighting hunger in America.