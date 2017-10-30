Chipotle to Offer $3 ‘Booritos’ on Halloween

Chipotle Mexican Grill is running a Halloween special, but there’s nothing scary about it.
On October 31, the Denver-based chain will charge a mere $3 plus tax for burritos — or “Booritos” — as well as for bowls, salads, and tacos. The catch? Customers must be in costume. This deal runs from 3 p.m. to close and excludes catering, mobile, and fax orders. (Do people order Chipotle via fax?) The offer is limited to one meal per person.
If you’re at a loss for costume ideas, Chipotle’s social media account has a suggestion for you: “About to dress up as a Chipotle salad this weekend, because I’m fresh and tasty but no one knows I exist.”
Ouch.
Or there’s this punny and relatable disguise: “For Halloween, I’m gonna be a goblin… a gobblin’ down this burrito.”
Seperately, Tex-Mex lovers can take a chance at winning free burritos for a year. All they have to do is text “BOORITO” to 888222 before October 31.
The chain has made repeated overtures toward diners to escape the shadow of a yearslong series of mishaps involving numerous foodborne illness outbreaks and other food safety concerns since 2015.
The chain has recently introduced an all-natural queso and offered major discounts and promotions — though it’s also rumored the company is increasing its prices. Here are 12 ways Chipotle is trying to win back consumer trust.
