If you enjoy dunking your crispy waffle fries into one of Chick-fil-A’s zesty sauces, you might be in for a treat. Beginning in April, Chick-fil-A fans in Florida will be able to purchase the cult-favorite fast food chain’s Signature Sauce and Polynesian Sauce from some of America's best grocery stores and enjoy them from the comfort of their own homes.

Chain Restaurants We Bet You Forgot Existed

Making its first endeavor into retail sales, the famed chicken coop recently announced that the sauces will be available in 16-ounce bottles in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant, in a press release.

Starting in mid-March, Floridian fans of Chick-fil-A’s other dipping sauces — like the Barbeque, Honey Mustard or Garden Herb Ranch — will receive an 8-ounce bottle of the tasty condiments with their catering orders or can purchase them in participating restaurants. But fear not spicy food enthusiasts: Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo will still be available in individual packets in-store.

Retail prices of the 16-ounce bottled sauces will start at $3.49, and 100% of the profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which will award $17 million in scholarships to 6,700 restaurant team members.

The next steps for a nationwide rollout of bottled sauces will be based on the success of the pilot in Florida. So get to dipping, drizzling and scooping those sauces onto your Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and waffle fries, two of the most famous fast food menu items of all time.