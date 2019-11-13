There may be a lot of things you don’t know about Chick-fil-A, but if there’s one thing you definitely know about the fast food chain, it’s that it has a massive following. Chick-fil-A is quickly growing and has become the third-most profitable chain restaurant in America. With millions of devoted fans and diners, we had to ask: What is Chick-fil-A’s most popular menu item?

The most-ordered item at Chick-fil-A isn’t its famous chicken sandwich or its signature iced tea. Nope. According to the chain itself, the biggest seller of 2018 was waffle fries.

While this news may seem surprising, it actually makes a lot of sense. Chick-fil-A’s signature crisscrossed, deep-fried potatoes not only offer the perfect amount of surface area for salting and dipping, but they’re also a side dish that goes well with any other order. Whether you’re a chicken sandwich gal or a chicken nuggets guy, you’re likely to opt for a side of waffle fries every time you pull up to that Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

The second most popular Chick-fil-A menu item is another one you get regardless of your choice entree: soft drinks. The most popular entree, however, is Chick-fil-A’s chicken nuggets, which were only the third most-ordered item of 2018. The chain’s signature menu item, its chicken sandwich, was the fourth most-ordered item, followed by iced tea at No. 5. Lemonade, hash browns, Chick-n-Strips, chicken biscuits and the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich round out the top 10, in that order.

So next time you head to Chick-fil-A, you’ll be able to order your waffle fries knowing you join millions of other Americans every year. And that should be no surprise — this chain’s waffle fries just so happen to be one of the fast food menu items with a big cult following.