Boston Markets in Philadelphia Rebrand to ‘Philly Market’ Ahead of Super Bowl LLI

The Boston and Philadelphia football food feud continues
boston market
Courtesy of Boston Market

Ahead of Super Bowl LLI, businesses in Boston and Philadelphia are going head to head by banning food and drinks inspired by the rival city. This includes Boston cream doughnuts, Philadelphia brand cream cheese, Crisco, and even Will Smith. The latest development in the football food fight is that several Boston Market locations in Philadelphia have temporarily rebranded to “Philly Market” to show support for the Eagles, who are facing off against the Patriots on February 4.

more super bowl news

At one location, the “Boston” in the chicken chain’s name is covered with a giant white tarp reading “Philly.” The sign even reads “go birds” on the side.

And Boston Market’s corporate headquarters is completely behind the temporary makeover.

“We at Boston Market fully support the passion, enthusiasm and hometown pride demonstrated by our team members in Philadelphia,” a Boston Market spokesperson told The Daily Meal in an email. “At the end of the day, we just hope there’s only one bird that everyone in Philly, Boston and across the country can agree on — farm fresh, never frozen and naturally delicious rotisserie chicken.”

How will you show your Super Bowl spirit? Here are 8 football decorations that will make your viewing party a total touchdown.

