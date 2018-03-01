Bellagio Resort & Casino Cook Allegedly Stole $2,000 Worth of Lobster Tails

Security staff at Bellagio Resort & Casino called the Las Vegas Metropolitan police after one of the establishment’s own chefs was allegedly seen putting lobster tails into his backpack and walking out the back door. Fox 5 Vegas reports that 49-year-old Alex Hernandez attempted to leave the Bellagio with around $2,000 worth of lobster in his bag.

Hernandez could be charged with one count of embezzlement should he be found of guilty of stealing the 25 lobster tails, worth $75 a piece. Hernandez was sent to Clark County Detention Center, where the New York Post reports that bail was set at $5,000. The Daily Meal has reached out to Bellagio’s parent company, MGM Resorts, for comment on the matter.

Neither Ballagio nor police disclosed which restaurant Hernandez was working in on the casino grounds at the time of the theft. The Bellagio is home to several restaurants, some of which include Café Bellagio, Lago by Julian Serrano, and The Buffet, and many of the resort’s restaurants offer dishes made with lobster. Speaking of tasty lobster in Sin City, Las Vegas has a location of Luke’s Lobster, one of our selections for America’s 20 best lobster rolls outside of Maine.