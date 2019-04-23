In a very surprising twist, Babybel has basically reinvented the shape and function of string cheese. The brand best known for its little wax-covered cheeses has launched Babybel Mini Rolls, and they are a spiral of cheesy goodness that you can unwind and eat.

Instead of red wax, these curly cheese shapes are packed in a portable plastic pouch. Pulling off the label reveals a spiral of Babybel cheese. While the cheese itself is not shred-able like a string cheese, it is a long rope of cheese for the eater to either unwind or unapologetically bite into. We know the way people eat certain kinds of cheese can be strangely divisive, but this new shape still seems like a fun excuse to play with your food.

The dairy rounds will be sold at all major retailers nationwide, such as Target, Walmart and Kroger, in five-count packs for a suggested retail price of $3.89. At 17 grams per cheese, they’re slightly smaller than your average 20-gram Babybel. But regardless of size, a fun new shape and function for your fave dairy snack is just another reason you should eat more cheese every day.