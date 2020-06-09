Although social distancing restrictions have started to ease in certain states, stress over the coronavirus pandemic is still very real for some. But a new study reveals that grocery shopping has been an especially stressful task for older generations that complain of scarcity issues and higher prices.

The study was carried out by Datassential and surveyed a total of 3,000 United States consumers. The survey asked respondents what their biggest pain points have been while grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic and how grocery stores and other businesses can better address those concerns.

A common inconvenience for respondents, specifically from older generations, was increased prices and fewer discounts. Thirty-three percent of respondents said prices seem higher than usual with fewer discounts. From the boomer generation respondents, 48% said they experienced this, as did 39% of women participants.

Respondents also complained about out-of-stock items. Stores like Costco have tried to counteract this issue with new policies, like limiting shoppers to a certain amount of meat per purchase. About 53% of respondents said that the most inconvenient part about grocery shopping is out-of-stock items. Of baby boomer generation respondents, 70% said they experienced this.

But baby boomers haven’t been the only generation who’ve experienced stress during coronavirus grocery shopping. Here are more of the biggest pain points about grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.