Avocado Rat Is Pizza Rat's Hipster Cousin

The point is, New York City subway tracks are full of rats

A rat scurrying across a subway track in Brooklyn with half an avocado in its mouth has been deemed “Avocado Rat.” Brooklyn-living, health conscious, trendy avocado-toting Avocado Rat is clearly the hipster cousin to Manhattan’s greasy East Village-dwelling Pizza Rat.

Avocado Rat was spotted at the Greenpoint Avenue stop on the G line (the only New York City subway line that’s too cool to even go to Manhattan) by an Instagrammer who alertly captured the ephemeral moment in which the fashionable rodent brought home brunch.

“Even the rats in #nyc are on trend. Hope he finds some toast,” Jessica Edwards captioned her video.

What else would you expect from the NYC borough that hosted the world’s first avocado bar and Brunchcon, aka the first ever brunch convention? Have you uttered the words “avocado rat” out loud in a sentence today? Then you’ve probably already said these 20 things only people from Brooklyn say.

