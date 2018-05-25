The Big Question: Are Burgers and Hot Dogs Sandwiches?

In life, sometimes we encounter questions whose answers shake us to our very core and make us question everything we thought we knew on an existential level. Whether burgers and hot dogs can be considered sandwiches is... not one of those questions. But it’s still worth asking!

The answer comes down to legitimately deep question: What, exactly, is a sandwich? Merriam-Webster defines it as “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between.” Simple enough. Essentially, anything can be a sandwich so long as it’s between two slices of bread or inside a roll or bun. So yes, hot dogs and hamburgers are, by definition, very much sandwiches.

But it’s not so simple. When we think of sandwiches, we think of peanut butter and jelly, or a turkey club, or an Italian sub, not a bacon cheeseburger. Just like when we think of fruit, we think of apples and bananas, not tomatoes (which are in fact fruits). At restaurants, burgers and hot dogs exist in their own section of the menu, separate from the “Sandwiches.” For all intents and purposes, they are completely different food items from sandwiches. But in terms of classifications, these cookout staples are indeed sandwiches, whether you think of them that way or not. And while we're on the subject, check out the best sandwich in every state.