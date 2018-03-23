Once upon a time in 2014, Arby’s introduced limited-time-only turkey and roast beef gyros. Three years later, the fast food giant — known for its mile-high red meat deli sandwiches — has launched a Traditional Greek Gyro.

The Balkan favorite features lamb and Mediterranean-spiced beef on a flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki, and Greek seasoning. This limited-time item is now back on Arby’s menus for $3.99.

In more exciting news, they’re also offering a less traditional dish: Gyro Loaded Curly Fries, topped with tzatziki, traditional gyro meat sliced from a spit rotisserie, diced tomatoes, red onions, and gyro seasoning for $3.99.



Courtesy of Arby's



Customers will also see two new salads. The Greek Gyro Salad ($3.99) is built with a chopped lettuce blend, diced tomatoes, red onions, gyro meat, and gyro seasoning served in a small container with a packet of tzatziki salad dressing. The second leafy offering is called the Super Greek Salad ($5.49), which is just the former in a bigger size served with warm flatbread triangles.



Courtesy of Arby's



Fans looking to sample more than one meal at the same time can do so by purchasing two of the new items for $6. This includes every Greek offering except the entrée-sized Super Greek Salad.

Arby’s slogan may be “We have the meats,” but in Canada, the brand recently brought the fromage. Customers in the Great White North can order curly fry poutine (French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy) from now until the end of April.

For more on the quick-serve company that once sold whole turkey legs as part of a Game of Thrones promotion, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Arby’s.