Apple Reveals Dozens of New Emojis — Including Plenty of Food Items — on World Emoji Day

In celebration of World Emoji Day, Apple has shared some of the new emojis that will be coming soon to an iPhone near you.

With the release of Unicode version 10.0 later this year, 56 new emojis will be joining the thousands that are already available on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs.

These new emojis include a breastfeeding woman, people doing yoga, zombies, a T-Rex, a zebra, someone vomiting, socks, an orange heart, genies, rock climbers, a brain, wizards, elves, someone cursing angrily, and someone’s head exploding.

But plenty of food-related emojis are also on their way, including a coconut, broccoli, a pretzel, a steak, a sandwich, a bowl of soup, a can of tomato soup, a dumpling, a fortune cookie, a hand pie, a Chinese takeout container, a pie, a fountain soda, and chopsticks.

The Unicode text language — the international standard character set of which emojis are part — was developed in 1999, and today it’s one of the most important aspects of electronic communication, with 64 percent of millennials using emojis regularly and six billion sent daily, according to eMarketer.