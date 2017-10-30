America’s Most and Least Favorite Halloween Candies, According to New Survey

Nobody wants to be that house. You know, the one that trick-or-treaters dread walking up to due to the lack of satisfactory candy options. To find out what children — and adult kids-at-heart — want the most on Halloween, FiveThirtyEight surveyed 8,371 different American IP addresses from 269,000 randomly generated matchups.

In first place, and not surprisingly so, is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Brand spin-offs also claim top spots on the list with Reese’s Miniatures in second, Reese’s Pieces in sixth, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Stuffed with Pieces in eighth. As of late, the brand is on fire with new products — bat-shaped Reese’s, coffee creamer, Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and the recently released Outrageous Bar.

Other notable candies in the top 10 include Twix, Kit Kat, Snickers, Milky Way, Peanut Butter M&M’s, and Butterfinger. Chiclets, Boston Baked Beans, Nik-L-Nip, and Good & Plenty fall at the bottom of the list. The ever-controversial candy corn placed 67th out of 86 candies in total.

Further research shows that the most successful recipes incorporate chocolate. Additionally, people like fruity candies, but typically don’t like to have fruit and chocolate mixed (Tootsie Pops are the only exception). Other less-popular options include peanuts and nuts or wafers and crisped rice. Less desirable candies have caramel, nougat, multiple pieces — like Skittles or SweeTarts — or are hard candies, such as Jolly Ranchers and jawbreakers.

With this vital information, there’s no excuse for an inadequate sugar supply come October 31. An arsenal of Reese’s, Twix, and Kit Kat bars will ensure a long line of trick-or-treaters stretching from your door around the block. But if you’re worried about the nutritional value of snacks you’re putting in little kids’ knapsacks, check out these healthier Halloween candies that are still a treat.