Aldi Recalls Apples for Listeria Concern

Aldi supermarket has issued a voluntary recall over an assortment of apples with traces of Listeria monocytogenes — a potentially fatal bacteria known to also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Upon notification from the supplier, Jack Brown Produce, all at-risk products were immediately removed from store shelves. The recall affects select Aldi stores located in Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The following product types purchased are impacted: Fuji apples, 3-pound bag, UPC code: 033383087139; Gala apples, 3-pound bag, UPC code: 033383086897; Golden apples, 3-pound bag, UPC code: 033383081175; Honeycrisp apples, 2-pound bag, UPC code: 079954000015; and Honeycrisp apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283.



The products were also available to Aldi customers in Atlanta through the retailer’s partnership with Instacart grocery delivery service. To date, no illnesses have been reported. Anyone who purchased these products starting December 13 is urged to discard them or return them to their local store for a full refund.

