The World’s Most Expensive Wine Club Costs $15,600 a Year

The most expensive wine club in the world has been revealed, and the annual fee costs about as much as a state university’s yearly tuition. Acker Merrall & Condit is America’s oldest wine shop (197 years) and one of the world’s leading auctioneers. If you want a membership to the brand’s new wine club, it’ll set you back a solid $15,600 a year — or $325 a bottle.

“I don’t know of any wine club that has a $325 bottle,” Windows of the World Complete Wine Course author Kevin Zraly told the New York Post. Zraly runs the Sherry-Lehmann Wine Club, whose priciest bottle is only $50.

But according to a report published by Nielsen earlier this year, people are choosing to spend more money on wine and spirits than they are for beer. And although people are more reluctant nowadays to leave their houses for a drink, the number of wine clubs has risen about 25 percent over the past two years, according to the Post.

Aside from membership in the elite wine club, Acker Merrall & Condit also offers clients the option to subscribe to a monthly and quarterly wine service, starting at $30 a bottle. The company is also looking to open wine bars and more stores nationwide.

