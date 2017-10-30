Woman Claims She Almost Swallowed Piece of Metal in Her Starbucks Drink

A man in the U.K. is standing up for his wife after she found a foreign object in her drink. According to Gloucestershire Live, Matt Miller and his wife were vacationing in London, where they’d visited a Starbucks near Russell Square. After taking a drink from her Mango Passion Fruit Frappuccino, the woman nearly choked on a small metal object.

“@Starbucks when you choke on a piece of metal from your Starbucks drink…” Miller wrote in a now-deleted tweet with a photo of the find. It appears to have been a staple or some other wire-like item.

“I was shocked and worried when I saw the metal,” Miller told Gloucestershire Live, adding that his wife pulled the fragment from her throat after sipping the blended drink, which is made with Teavana tea, juice, and ice.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Gloucestershire Live that the chain is “concerned” to hear about the incident and has begun an investigation to figure out exactly what happened, adding, “We have been in touch with the customer directly to apologize and hope to welcome him back into store soon.”

