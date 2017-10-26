Metallica's Guitarist Is Releasing His Own Line of Coffee and It Rocks

Caffeine is huge for touring rock-stars. Say It Ain’t So, but Weezer’s Brian Bell actually packs his espresso machine in a special case to take with him on the road.

Now, Metallica’s current lead guitarist, Kirk Hammett, is teaming up with Chicago’s Dark Matter Coffee to develop a limited-edition brew. The hardcore whole-bean blend is called “Ghoul Screamer” and is available now for $18 per 12-ounce bag.

This isn’t the first time the Los Angeles-based group has taken a dip into the drink pool. Back in 2015, they released a beer dubbed “Alcohollica” in Canada.

A post shared by Dark Matter Coffee (@darkmattercoffee) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The current endeavor is in partnership with Hammett’s guitar pedal business — KHDK Electronics. The limited-edition coffee shares a name with one of the guitarist’s pedal products. The beans are grown in El Salvador and possess notes of apricot, praline, and mulling spice.

A statement on Dark Matter’s website reads: “Ghoul Screamer was forged in the bottomless mines of Az’g’orath to protect humanity from the forces of evil by summoning the scream of the Ghoul. (from "ghôùll", Sumarian for "sick tone"). Heed the prophecy; only warriors of the sacred caffeine-to-blood ratio will wield the power of Ghoul Screamer, a fully fermented brew with waves of untamed punch. Those unworthy will be consumed by its force.”

For more famous faces — and just in time for Halloween — check out these freaky food-celebrity masks.