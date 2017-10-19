Vampire Frappuccinos Arrive in the UK (And Ve Vant One)

As Starbucks continues to bless the coffee community with creative variations on the classic Frappuccino, the company is moving away from mermaids and unicorns to get in the holiday spirit. No, we’re not talking about Christmas quite yet — but Halloween.

The Vampire Frappuccino will be served at Starbucks locations around Europe in the U.K, France, Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands from now through October 31. It’s made with chocolate, milk, and strawberry sauce topped with whipped cream and a faux-blood drizzle. A tall order of the drink will cost £2.79 (roughly $3.68). Cosmopolitan reports that the chain’s U.K. branch has also released iced mummy and pumpkin cookies to go alongside the chilling drink.

A post shared by Starbucks Singapore (@starbuckssg) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

For festive fans in the states, Starbucks is rumored to be launching a Zombie Frappuccino from October 26 through 31, or while supplies last. This drink will allegedly be made with a cream base blended with green caramel apple powder and pink powder to make it bright green and colorful “like a cartoon zombie.” It’s topped with pink whipped cream meant to look like brains.

For more international eats, from Purple Yam Cheesecake to Dragon Dumplings, check out these 16 Starbucks food items you won’t find in the U.S.