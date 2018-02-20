Times Square Says Goodbye to 2 Giant Budweiser Signs

Two gargantuan vinyl Budweiser signs in Times Square in New York City are slated to be taken down in the coming week. Anheuser-Busch has occupied the colossal ad space for nearly 85 years, but will soon be replaced by an unnamed brand.

According to the New York Post, sign owner Sherwood Outdoor plans to install new larger, 35-by-95-foot LED displays on May 1. The company’s president, Brian Turner, told reporter Steve Cuozzo that while the next brand remains a secret for now, it will be “an iconic advertiser from the past.”

A spokesperson for Sherwood Outdoor told The Daily Meal that the sign's new brand will be unveiled later in the spring.

But don’t pour one out for the beer giant just yet. Budweiser will maintain its enormous LED sign at One Times Square. But as its visual presence in the city dwindles, so do drinkers’ desires. The “King of Beers” recently fell from its top position among America’s three favorite beers. After Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Lite, Budweiser is officially the nation’s fourth most beloved beer.

