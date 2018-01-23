Budweiser has lost its coveted spot as one of America’s top three favorite beers. The erstwhile “King of Beers” — the nation’s best-selling brew as recently as 2001 — first lost its spot to Bud Light, then to Coors Light, and now to Miller Lite, effectively placing Budweiser as the fourth favorite beer according to Beer Marketer’s Insights.

According to CNN Money, beer sales in the U.S. have declined overall due to the rise of craft beers and a strong wine and spirits industry. Even Miller Lite, which rose into the top three in the rankings, saw a moderate decline in sales in 2017. Top beer brands, which used to make up nearly 66 percent of the beer industry, now only make up 50 percent.

Duane Stanford, editor of Beverage Digest, blames consumers who have “been bitten by the flavor bug” and crave unique tastes that don’t align with big brands. "You can only take so much choice. There is a limit at some point," he told CNN.

Although Budweiser has fallen in sales, you wouldn’t know it by their latest delivery endeavor: a fleet of 40 Tesla trucks. Guess they had to figure out some way to compete with craft beer. Only buying six-packs of the top three? Expand your horizons with 10 things you didn’t know about craft beer.