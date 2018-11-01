Stir Up, Drink Down: the Campfire Roundup from The Seville in Manhattan

Given the top-rate autumn we’re having in New York City, you may find yourself longing for a taste of the season a bit more robust than the apple cider from the Union Square Famers Market. If so, duck down the stairs under Scarpetta in The James New York – Nomad that lead to The Seville and order a Campfire Round-Up.

Although the enticingly secretive lounge is below street level, you can still peer up at the night sky through the floor-to ceiling windows that line the wall opposite the low and warmly lit bar and watch the stylish fall boots and long wool coats pass quickly by on the sidewalk above. A member of the attentive and well-trained staff will bring you your drink and you should take a deep inhale of the wafting aromas of whisky, cold brew, amaro, bitter chocolate, and charred marshmallow before taking your first sip.

Can’t get to The Seville? Here’s the recipe so you can curl up around this boozy campfire in the comfort of your own home:

Campfire Round-Up | The Seville

1.5 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label

1 oz. Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur

.5 oz. Amaro Nonino

3 dashes Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 marshmallow

Combine all ingredients to a mixing glass, add ice and stir to dilution. Strain mixture over a large ice cube. Skewer marshmallow and char, placing across the cocktail to garnish.