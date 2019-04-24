Roasting s’mores over a crackling campfire is awesome, plain and simple. The combination of slightly burnt, ooey-gooey marshmallow, melty milk chocolate and crunchy graham cracker is the soundtrack to summer. This year, you don’t have to wait for warm weather or play with fire to get a taste of these sweet nostalgic flavors. Starbucks’ S’mores Frappuccino is back in stores April 30.

Starbucks Secret Menu Items and How to Order Them Like a Pro

The S’mores Frappuccino is made with fluffy marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, Starbucks coffee, milk and ice. After everything’s all blended up, it gets more marshmallow whipped cream on top and a graham cracker crumble.



Courtesy of Starbucks

The coffee chain teased the drink’s return on Instagram by posting screenshots of tweets from customers who were irate that it wasn’t available last year. One read, “@Starbucks STOP PLAYING AND BRING BACK THE [S’MORES FRAP].” Another exclaimed, “BRING BACK THE [S’MORES FRAPPUCCINO] YOU COWARDS!!!”

On Twitter, Starbucks retweeted a fan’s post from 2018. It read, “I miss the smores Frappuccino @Starbucks.”

I miss the smores Frappuccino @Starbucks — Kit Kat (@FinniganKatie) June 21, 2018

The blended beverage returns to Starbucks cafes in the U.S. and Canada starting April 30 while supplies last. If you’d rather take yours hot, the chain’s new Golden S’mores packaged coffee is available in K-Cups and in grounds by the bag at some of the best grocery stores in America.