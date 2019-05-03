Starbucks has announced its new summer menu, which includes three returning Frappuccinos, some fun and healthy lunch items and the cutest cake pop ever. But never mind all that — if you’re an Instagrammer, there’s a drink you’re going to adore.

Let’s run down the new additions, starting with that oh-so-beautiful beverage. It’s called the Dragon Drink, but it has nothing to do with Daenerys Targaryen and “Game of Thrones.”

The Dragon Drink is a cult-favorite Starbucks beverage, originally created by customers. Last summer, Starbucks introduced a drink called the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, which combined fruit juice with mango and dragonfruit flavors. But CNN reports that customers who started asking for the drink mixed it with coconut milk, which turned it from a vivid fuschia to a more subdued pink. Now that variation has flown onto the permanent menu. The Mango Dragonfruit Refresher is also on the summer menu if you want to try the O.G. version.



If you’re hungry, SBux also has you covered with some new eats. The coffee chain is now selling a grilled cheese sandwich, a black bean veggie wrap and a ridiculosly cute cake pop, which is frosted to look like a decorated doughnut. The sandwich and wrap are new, but the cake pop is a returning favorite. The grilled cheese will be a permanent addition to the menu.



If Frappuccinos are your summer jam, you’re blessed three times over. Starbucks has added the Mocha Cookie Crumble and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccinos to the permanent menu. The Mocha Cookie Crumble drink blends rich mocha sauce and Frappuccino chips with coffee, milk and ice, layers it with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles, and tops it with whipped cream and more cookies.

The Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frap is for those people who are always asking for extra caramel in their drinks. Buttery dark caramel sauce is blended with coffee, milk and ice on top of whipped cream and more dark caramel sauce. Not caramel enough? It’s then topped with another layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy caramel sugar topping. Starbucks heard you like caramel, so they put some caramel in your caramel.



And that summertime treat, s’mores, also hits the menu as the S’mores Frappuccino returns for a limited time only. That S’mores Frap sounds especially yummy, featuring fluffy marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, Starbucks coffee, milk and ice, all topped with more marshmallow whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble.

If you visit Starbucks often, you know that some of its products are better for you than others.