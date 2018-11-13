Starbucks always rolls out new holiday drink flavors globally, and this holiday season is proving to be no different. In celebration of the Christmas season, Starbucks is giving Japan, China, Latin America and Europe flavored beverages inspired by strawberry cake, baked cheese, and British Christmas pudding.

Now at Starbucks Japan, customers can order a Christmas Strawberry Cake Milk drink as either a hot beverage or a Frappuccino. According to Starbucks, strawberry Christmas cake is a Japanese holiday tradition. The pretty pink beverages are made with steamed milk, strawberry compote and white mocha syrup and topped with whipped cream, strawberry topping and crushed-up biscuits.



Starbucks Christmas Strawberry Cake Milk

Starbucks China is offering customers a baked cheese-inspired beverage similar to current LA trend, cheese tea. China’s Snowy Cheese flavored latte features baked cheese flavored sauce, blended with espresso and topped with whipped cream, blueberry flavored sprinkles, and star shapes.



Starbucks Snowy Cheese Flavored Latte

Chinese customers will also be able to get their hands on the new Starbucks Christmas Dessert latte, which is inspired by British Christmas pudding. It’s made with steamed milk, espresso, and Christmas pudding-flavored sauce and topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and a mixed fruit sprinkle.



Starbucks Christmas Dessert Latte

In China, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe, Starbucks is offering a Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, and thanks to popular demand the Cranberry White Chocolate Mocha will return to Latin America. Annoyingly, the U.S. won’t see any new Christmas flavors this year — which might be better for us, since most holiday beverages are some of the unhealthiest drinks at Starbucks.