This Starbucks Drink Is Keto-Friendly, and Apparently It’s the Bomb

The Starbucks secret menu has a new edition, and it’s diet-friendly. Fans following the keto regimen can order the chain’s Peach Citrus White Tea Infusion without liquid cane sugar. The white tea blend doesn’t have carbs or sugar, so just ask your barista for sugar-free vanilla syrup in place of the cane sugar and a splash of heavy cream, and you’re good to go!

Here’s what to say at the register: “Hi! May I please have a tall unsweetened Peach Citrus White Tea with a splash of heavy cream, two pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup, no water, and light ice? Thank you.” Of course, size of drink and number of pumps are subject to change depending on individual preference.

Dieters are raving about the peaches and cream-esque drink on Instagram. One woman thought her barista messed up her order because it was so good, and she drove to a different outpost to get another one.

“So I order it exactly as pictured (exactly how @ketosony did) took one sip and OMG!!!” @daniellegoesketo wrote. “I was like this can NOT be sugar free! I right away stopped drinking it thinking that the barista messed up my order and gave me the regular vanilla syrup cause it was pure DELICIOUSNESS!!”

She continued: “So I decide to stop at another Starbucks to order the same thing and compare the 2 and WOW!! It was not a mistake! This drink is straight up AMAZING!!”

Another woman had the drink blended into a Frappuccino. She claims it’s better than Starbucks’ keto-friendly pink drink (Passion Tango Iced Tea, sugar-free vanilla syrup, and heavy cream).

For those who are unfamiliar with the keto diet, the goal is to achieve the metabolic state of ketosis, in which the body burns fat for fuel. Dieters have to strictly limit carbohydrate intake (sugars and starches) while consuming a modest amount of protein and tons of fat. Essentially, keto dieters eat all the butter, oil, meat, and cream they want while avoiding foods like pasta, bread, and sugar. If you’re interested in trying the keto diet yourself, get started with these 12 creative recipes.