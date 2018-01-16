Sparkling Water Is Still the Hottest Beverage Among Millennials

This year, you can expect to see a lot more sparkling drink options in stores, bars, and restaurants.
The steady rise of carbonated water brands like LaCroix can be attributed to their target demographic: health-conscious millennials who are nixing soft drinks in favor of sugar-free sparkling waters. These youthful consumers won’t compromise on taste, and brands have adapted by flooding the market with sophisticated flavors like pamplemousse and elderflower.
Anne Chaplin, a new mom and loyal La Croix fan, posted a photo of herself on her Instagram wearing a shirt that reads La Croix Over Boys.
This trend is one we can get behind, so say cheers to a new kind of bubbly! And check out some of these cocktails for inspiration you can drink to!
In the video below, celebrity caterer Andrea Correale shows you how to make a Valentine's Day punch.
