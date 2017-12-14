An airplane bound from Moscow to Zürich, Switzerland, made an unexpected stop in Stuttgart, Germany, on December 10 because a business-class passenger became aggressive after being denied an extra helping of Champagne. According to Stuttgarter Zeitung, the 44-year-old Swiss woman with Russian roots was angrily walking the aisles demanding bubbly and allegedly grabbed a crew member by the wrist.

When the pilot landed at Stuttgart Airport, the offender was escorted off the aircraft and ordered to pay a security of 5,000 euros, which she immediately paid in cash. Though she then demanded that she be allowed to return to the plane, the crew refused to let her back on board. After 45 minutes on the ground, the Airbus A320 continued its path to Zürich without the irate passenger. The additional 43 travelers aboard were never in any immediate danger, but the total cost of the unscheduled pit stop likely amounts to tens of thousands of euros.

While the police and flight crew were not amused, the Stuttgart Airport seems to have taken the incident in stride. The airport’s website published an article on December 13 entitled “Stösschen!” (“Cheers!”) explaining where to find bubbly in the airport “in case the Champagne on board runs short again.”



Falls der Champagner an Bord mal wieder knapp werden sollte... ;-) Stößchen! https://t.co/wDfJaBmNEK #flySTR pic.twitter.com/CRbLB9Qc6v — Stuttgart Airport (@STR_Flughafen) December 13, 2017

A similar incident occurred in October when a Canadian man was served non-French sparkling wine on his flight instead of Champagne. The passenger allegedly plans to sue the airline for dishonest advertising, and claims that 1,600 others are looking to join him. Maybe airlines should ditch the seemingly controversial bubblies altogether and stick to baby liquor bottles and regular wine! Here are 20 reasons you should have a glass of vino every day.